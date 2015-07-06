SINGAPORE, July 6 Malaysia's Sunway Construction Group Bhd IPO-SCOG.KL has closed the institutional portion of its 478 million ringgit ($125.59 million) initial public offering ahead of schedule, IFR reported on Monday citing a person close to the transaction.

Sunway Construction closed the portion on Friday though it was due to close on Tuesday, according to Thomson Reuters publication IFR.

Sunway Construction was not immediately available to comment.

The IPO is Malaysia's second-largest so far this year after the 2.74 billion ringgit raised in May by Malakoff Corporation Bhd, the country's largest independent power producer.

Sunway Construction is selling 327.6 million shares to institutions and 71.1 million shares to retail investors, plus an extra 59.8 million shares in the event of high demand, IFR reported.

A tranche of 191.8 million shares being sold to institutions through the bookbuilding process was five times over-subscribed, IFR reported, citing the unidentified person. The company is expected to price the offer at the top end of an indicative range of 1.15 ringgit to 1.20 ringgit per share, IFR added.

The retail portion closes on Monday, according to IFR.

Maybank Investment Bank and RHB Investment Bank are global coordinators of the IPO and, with HSBC, joint bookrunners. ($1 = 3.8060 ringgit) (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Addtional reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Christopher Cushing)