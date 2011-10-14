KUALA LUMPUR Oct 14 Malaysia's Sunway Real
Estate Investment Trust on Friday said that it had received
approval to establish a 3 billion ringgit ($956 million) medium
term note (MTN) programme.
In a filing to the stock exchange, the company said that it
received approval from the Securities Commission on Oct. 13 to
establish the MTN programme.
HSBC Bank Malaysia Berhad, Maybank Investment Bank Berhad
and RHB Investment Bank Berhad are the Joint Principal Advisers
and Joint Lead Arrangers for the establishment of the MTN
Programme.
The proceeds would be used for investment as well as
refinancing existing and future borrowings by the company.
(1 = 3.139 Malaysian Ringgit)
(Reporting by Razak Ahmad; Editing by Alan Raybould)