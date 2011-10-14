KUALA LUMPUR Oct 14 Malaysia's Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust on Friday said that it had received approval to establish a 3 billion ringgit ($956 million) medium term note (MTN) programme.

In a filing to the stock exchange, the company said that it received approval from the Securities Commission on Oct. 13 to establish the MTN programme.

HSBC Bank Malaysia Berhad, Maybank Investment Bank Berhad and RHB Investment Bank Berhad are the Joint Principal Advisers and Joint Lead Arrangers for the establishment of the MTN Programme.

The proceeds would be used for investment as well as refinancing existing and future borrowings by the company.

