FRANKFURT, March 21 Ailing German solar group Sunways AG said it would file for insolvency on Friday, adding it was already in talks with potential investors.

The company, which is majority owned by Chinese solar company LDK Solar Co Ltd, said it was aiming for an insolvency plan "that allows the preservation of Sunways AG as an exchange-listed stock corporation".

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Matt Driskill)