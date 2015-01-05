Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 5 Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent Co Ltd
* Says signed contracts worth 126.25 million yuan ($20.30 million) in Q4
* Says scraps assets restructuring plan, shares have resumed trade on Jan. 5
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1AdPcCn; bit.ly/14c1RI9
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2205 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order