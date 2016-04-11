HELSINKI, April 11 Finland's competition watchdog on Monday obliged retailer Kesko to sell 60 stores to competitors as a condition for acquiring a local convenience store chain Suomen Lahikauppa.

Kesko said it was looking to complete the acquisition as soon as possible.

Kesko, Finland's second-biggest retailer, in November agreed to buy the loss-making convenience store chain Suomen Lahikauppa for about 60 million euros ($68 million) to boost growth amid tough price competition in the recession-hit country. ($1 = 0.8776 euros) (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; editing by Jussi Rosendahl)