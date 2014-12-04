Dec 4 Suominen Oyj :

* Launches an investment program to execute its growth strategy

* First initiatives in this medium-term plan will be implemented at Suominen's plants in Alicante, Spain and Paulinia, Brazil

* Is evaluating its opportunities to increase production capacity of its Nakkila plant in Finland

* Value of these three growth initiatives totals about to 4 million euros ($4.93 million) and they all enhance Suominen's ability to further increase share of value adding products in company's portfolio