BANGKOK, Sept 22 Supalai Pcl, Thailand's fourth largest property developer by market value, said on Monday it expects revenue to rise at least 15 percent in 2015 amid signs that domestic housing demand is recovering.

A pick-up in demand since June has prompted Supalai to launch new housing projects in the second half of this year, deputy managing director Tritecha Tangmatitham told reporters.

"We are not worried about purchasing power...Looking into 2015, the outlook of Thai property market is brighter than this year and years earlier," Tritecha said.

Supalai plans to launch 11 more projects this year, raising the total number to 27 for the whole 2014, with a combined value of 30 billion baht ($933 million). The value of launches next year should not be less than this year's, he added.

Supalai, like bigger peers Land & Houses and Pruksa Real Estate Pcl, has benefited from a recovery in demand since a military coup in May ended months of political unrest.

The company has maintained its 2014 revenue target of 20 billion baht, although it posted revenue of only 5.88 billion baht in the first half, as it is due to book revenue from condominium transfers in the second half, he said.

The company is expected to post 17 percent revenue growth in 2015, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

($1 = 32.1600 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)