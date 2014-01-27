JOHANNESBURG Jan 27 Super Group Ltd : * Says sg fleet is considering a proposal to undertake an initial public offering of ordinary shares * Jse: SPG - If the IPO proceeds, Super Group will maintain a controlling shareholding in SG Fleet of approximately 51 pct * Says final decision on whether or not to proceed with the IPO has not yet been made * Will be represented on the board of SG Fleet by its CEO * Says public offering of the shares will not be made in South Africa