JOHANNESBURG, Sept 10 South African transport logistics firm Super Group plans to raise 900 million rand ($65 million) via a rights issue to fund an acquisition, it said on Thursday.

The 11.7 for every 100 equity cash call was priced at 25.70 rand per share, a 22.1 percent discount to Wednesday's closing price of 33 rand.

The rights offer is underwritten by Investec for up to 1.1 billion rand.

The bulk of the money will be used to fund Super Group's 79.2 million euro ($88.7 million) acquisition of a 75 percent stake in Germany's Telo Zwei Vermögensverwaltung GmbH, which owns transport firm IN tIME Holdings.

IN tIME operates in Germany, Sweden, Hungary, Romania, the Czech Republic and Poland with clients in the auto, pharmaceutical and electronic industries.

($1 = 13.8560 rand)

($1 = 0.8931 euros) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Mark Potter)