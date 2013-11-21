JOHANNESBURG Nov 21 Super Group Ltd : * Has seen a reasonable increase in sales volumes across most of its businesses * Expect to report increase in consolidated net profit after taxation for 6 months ending 31 December 2013 of between 17 pct and 25 pct * Sees increase in headline earnings per share of between 23 pct and 30 pct * Improved sales, continued control of operational costs expected to result in improvement of earnings for period to December 31