DURBAN, July 13 Three tries in the first 16 minutes helped the Sharks secure a comfortable 58-13 home Super Rugby win over the bottom-placed Southern Kings on Saturday.

The Sharks ran in 10 tries in front of a sparse crowd at the King's Park in a routine finish to a season of some turmoil for the Durban-based franchise.

Former Springbok wing Odwa Ndungane, who gave a man of the match performance, was among the scorers, while popular prop Tendai Mtawarira, whose nickname 'Beast' was yelled by the crowd whenever he had the ball, scored only his second try for the Sharks.

The manner of the performance will give the Sharks hope of an improved campaign next year after they fell just short of reaching this year's playoffs.

They have already appointed former South Africa captain John Smit as chief executive officer and Brendan Venter as director of rugby to help move them forward.

They are currently without a coach, however, after John Plumtree quit prematurely last month leaving a leadership void for the final games of the campaign.

The Kings won only three matches in their debut season and finished last in the table. They now face a playoff for their Super Rugby status with the Johannesburg-based Golden Lions.

The Kings scored two first-half tries but failed to add any points after the interval on Saturday.

They opened the scoring with a try from flyhalf George Whitehead after just two minutes but they were already behind before the 10-minute mark as the Sharks drove over twice through Marcel Coetzee and Bismarck du Plessis.

Ndungane's try soon after effectively ended the contest with just over a quarter-hour gone.

The Sharks scored five tries before halftime and five in the second, including a debut score for replacement back Fred Zeilinga.

Meyer Bosman had a poor return from the boot, however, converting only four of their 10 scores. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; l)