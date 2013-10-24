UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
WELLINGTON Oct 25 New Zealand's Superannuation Fund said on Friday it had entered a conditional agreement to buy a 17 percent stake in retirement village operator Metlifecare for NZ$126 million ($105.11 million).
Under the agreement, the fund would buy shares for NZ$3.53 per share, and take the fund's total holding of the company to 19.9 percent.
The announcement follows a statement by New Zealand infrastructure investor Infratil Ltd earlier in the day that it would buy a 19.9 percent stake in Metlifecare.
Australia's FKP Property Group is unloading all of its 37.7 percent holding in the retirement village operator. ($1 = 1.1988 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts