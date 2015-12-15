HONG KONG Dec 15 Hong Kong's securities regulator put an indefinite trading halt on the shares of Chinese timber supplier Superb Summit International Group , a company that shortseller Muddy Waters questioned its accounts in a report issued last year.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Hong Kong stock exchange said the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) had invoked a rarely used provision which says the regulator can halt trading in a stock if it believes a company has given "any materially false, incomplete or misleading information", has failed to comply with SFC rules, or if the SFC deems it is in the public interest to do so.

No specific reason was given for the SFC order. Superb Summit's stock has been suspended since November 2014 at the request of the company following the Muddy Waters report, and company executives were not immediately available to comment on the latest halt.

The regulator also declined to comment, but several companies that have been subject to SFC share suspensions have also been under its investigation.

The provision was the same the SFC used to suspend trading in Chinese solar technology company Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd.

Last year, Muddy Waters questioned Superb Summit's balance sheet and the value of the assets its owns. The company has since described the allegations as "misleading". (Reporting By Elzio Baretto, Anne Marie Roantree, Donny Kwok; Editing by Miral Fahmy)