BANGKOK, June 8 Thailand's electricity distributor Superblock PCL said on Monday it planned to invest 30 billion baht ($884.43 million) in 2015 on expanding solar farm business both at home and overseas.

The company is in talks with a potential partner in Japan to invest in a 300-megawatt solar power project and is seeking approval for the project, it said in a statement. ($1 = 33.8700 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)