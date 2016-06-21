BEIJING, June 21 China's biggest gaming and social network company Tencent Holdings said on Tuesday it will buy most of Finnish mobile gaming firm Supercell from SoftBank Group Corp and other shareholders in a deal valued at roughly $8.6 billion.

Tencent will, over three instalments, acquire about 84.3 percent of Supercell via a wholly owned consortium, including all of SoftBank's 72.2 percent stake, the Chinese company said.

That consortium will then be open to unidentified co-investors, though Tencent expects to maintain a 50 percent voting interest, the firm said.

Supercell's current management will keep their operational independence and the company will remain in Finland, Tencent's statement said. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Additional reporting by Jussi Rosendahl in Helsinki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)