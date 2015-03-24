* 2014 operating profit doubles to 515 mln euros
* Revenue triples to $1.5 bln euros
* Clash of Clans is top grossing Apple iOS app
(adds context, company background)
By Jussi Rosendahl
HELSINKI, March 24 Finnish mobile game maker
Supercell tripled sales and doubled core profit last year on the
back of hit titles Clash of Clans, Hay Day and Boom Beach, the
company said on Tuesday.
The Helsinki-based business, which is majority owned by
Japan's Softbank, said operating profit rose to 515
million euros ($564 million) from 243 million in 2013, while
revenue jumped to 1.545 billion euros from 519 million euros.
Chief Executive Ilkka Paananen said in the statement that
the rapid growth was thanks to users' increased play of the
company's existing games, which it updates regularly with
extended story lines and features.
"Our goal is to do games that people could play for years,"
Paananen told the website of Finnish daily newspaper Helsingin
Sanomat, adding that last year the company abandoned four
potential new games after testing.
"It is extremely difficult to come up with new games," he
said, citing tough competition in the mobile game market.
Supercell has managed so far to avoid the fate of San
Francisco-based Zynga and Finnish rival Rovio
(IPO-RVEY.N), which have both struggled to extend their
franchises beyond initial hugely popular game titles.
The company's video titles are free to download and generate
revenue primarily from the fraction of users willing to make
small in-game purchases to help them to advance to higher stages
of the game.
Its war simulation game Clash of Clans, launched in 2012, is
the top grossing app in the Apple iTunes store despite
Rovio and Walt Disney having released similar games last
year.
Founded in 2010, Supercell introduced its first games for
mobile phones in 2011 and sold 51 percent of the business to
Japanese technology and telecoms company SoftBank Corp
in 2013 for about $1.5 billion.
($1 = 0.9132 euros)
(Additional reporting by Eric Auchard; Editing by David
Goodman)