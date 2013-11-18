Nov 18 Supercom Ltd : * & OTI agree to extend the due diligence period of the OTI Smartid acquisition * Co and On Track Innovations have mutually agreed to extend due diligence

period of OTI's smartid division acquisition until December 8, 2013 * Says due diligence process was extended due to the large volume and size of

OTI's smartid contracts and bids * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage