Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Nov 18 Supercom Ltd : * & OTI agree to extend the due diligence period of the OTI Smartid acquisition * Co and On Track Innovations have mutually agreed to extend due diligence
period of OTI's smartid division acquisition until December 8, 2013 * Says due diligence process was extended due to the large volume and size of
OTI's smartid contracts and bids * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.