Aug 12 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Solutions is pleased to announce that
SuperDerivatives, a leading provider of real-time market data, risk management
and valuation services, has added the availability of Fitch's CDS Pricing
Service to its market data platform, DGX.
SuperDerivatives' credit derivative service provides independent pricing,
analytics and data for an extensive range of single names, indices and index
tranches, sourced from a variety of top tier banks, exchanges, interdealer
brokers, smaller regional banks, local brokers and data aggregators. The
addition of Fitch's CDS Pricing Service, which covers up to 3,000 single name
CDS contracts, will further add to SuperDerivatives' comprehensive valuation
services over the DGX platform.
Fitch Solutions' valuation tools use independent pricing data from contributing
market participants who use it to mark their books. It also provides CDS pricing
intelligence that can be used for valuations, regulatory, accounting and risk
management purposes.
The DGX platform provides the widest coverage of cash and derivatives products
direct to users' desktop, iPad or mobile device. It is entirely free-text based
and is driven by a very powerful search engine. Features include advanced chat
facilities, live news and commentary from multiple sources, twitter integration
and live business television channels and a third-party app store, which allows
specialist vendors to develop additional functionality for the platform.
David Gershon, CEO of SuperDerivatives, comments: "As the demand for market data
continues to move away from the traditional terminal-based approach, we
continuously look to improve the user experience and deliver independent and
accurate data."
"This latest addition from Fitch Solutions shows our commitment to providing
data from a wide range of sources, and demonstrates yet again that
SuperDerivatives' award-winning data and cutting-edge technology makes DGX a
compelling proposition for our clients."
Ian Rothery, Fitch Solutions' Global Head of Strategic Partnerships, comments,
"Today's announcement shows that we are committed to developing solutions that
support the needs of our market data partners, enabling financial professionals
to access Fitch data on the platform or service of their choice."