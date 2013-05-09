LONDON May 9 SuperGroup PLC :
* Group well placed to deliver underlying profit before tax in
line with market
expectations1
* Total group sales for the fourth quarter have increased by
15.3% to £86.8M
* Total retail sales in the 13-week period were £43.8M, an
increase of 10.9% on
last year
* Wholesale sales for the 13-week period were £43.0M, +20.2% on
the prior year
* Group start to move back towards historic levels of space
growth in FY 2014
as develops European presence
* Retail like-for-like3 sales for the quarter were up 5.0%