LONDON, Nov 8 SuperGroup, the British
company behind the Superdry fashion brand, posted a rise in
second-quarter sales helped by colder temperatures and said it
was on track to meet full-year expectations.
SuperGroup said total sales of its trademark T-shirts,
hooded tops, check shirts and jogging bottoms rose 20.3 percent
to 98.4 million pounds ($157.3 million) in its second quarter.
That compares to growth of 10 percent in the first quarter.
"The Superdry brand remains in good health and is well
positioned ahead of our peak trading," chief executive Julian
Dunkerton said in a statement on Thursday.
Half-year sales rose by 16.2 percent to 158.2 million pounds
($252.9 million), the company said.
The firm, whose celebrity fans include David Beckham and
Pippa Middleton, attributed its performance to colder weather
and the popularity of its new Autumn/Winter range.
SuperGroup was one of 2010's most successful stock market
flotations. After listing at 500 pence its shares rocketed to a
high of 1,899 pence in early 2011. But three profit warnings and
a litany of management mistakes have led to a dramatic reverse
in early 2012.
In August the firm's co-founder Theo Karpathios, who owns
14.8 percent of the stock, abruptly quit. (ID:nL6E8JE1I)
Shares in the firm closed Wednesday at 659.5 pence, valuing
the business at 529.15 million pounds ($845.98 million).