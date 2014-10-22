LONDON Oct 22 SuperGroup, the British company behind the Superdry fashion brand, on Wednesday named ex-Co-operative Group boss Euan Sutherland as its new chief executive, replacing its founder Julian Dunkerton.

Sutherland, who has over 19 years experience in the retail sector having held roles with firms such as B&Q, Dixons and Coca-Cola, had been a non-executive director at SuperGroup for two years.

Dunkerton, who grew the fashion chain from a market stall in Cheltenham, will move to the newly created role of Founder and Product and Brand Director with immediate effect, the firm said. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by James Davey)