* CEO and founder Dunkerton moves to product/brand role
* Ex-Co-Op boss Sutherland named CEO with immediate effect
* Sutherland to lead continued international expansion
* Shares down 3.5 pct, lowest since August
LONDON, Oct 22 SuperGroup Plc, the
British company behind the Superdry fashion brand, named
ex-Co-op Group boss Euan Sutherland as its new chief executive
on Wednesday, replacing Julian Dunkerton who founded the company
on a market stall 30 years ago.
Sutherland, who has more than 19 years experience in the
retail sector with roles at the likes of home improvement chain
B&Q, electricals group Dixons and fizzy drinks maker
Coca-Cola, had been a non-executive director at
SuperGroup for two years and will be charged with overseeing its
international expansion.
Dunkerton, who started the business in 1985 on a market
stall in Cheltenham, southwest England, before floating it on
the stock market in 2010, will move to the new role of founder
and product and brand director with immediate effect.
"With the number of opportunities SuperGroup has available
and the increasing complexity of the business, now is the right
time to bring in a CEO of Euan's calibre," Dunkerton said in a
statement.
Shares in the firm, whose trademark jackets, hooded tops,
check shirts and jogging bottoms are popular with
twentysomethings as well as celebrities such as David Beckham,
were down 3.5 percent to 992p at 0740 GMT. They fell as low as
986p, their lowest level since August.
Dunkerton, who still holds a 32.22 percent stake in the
company, will focus on developing the group's product ranges and
protecting its brand as it expands internationally.
"Really it is the creative side that I feel I add best
value. So to deliver the huge international opportunity that we
have, this was the most logical decision that I could possibly
make, personally and for the business," Dunkerton told Reuters.
EXPANSION EVERYWHERE
Superdry products are sold in more than 100 countries via
its 135 UK and European standalone retail stores, as well as via
concessions, franchised and licensed stores and its website.
The firm has said it has expansion plans "everywhere", with
the main focus of a European rollout on Germany and markets such
as the United States and China offering big potential.
Sutherland, who quit as boss of the embattled Co-Op group in
March after just 10 months in the role, describing the company
as an "ungovernable" organisation, said he was relishing the
chance to plot SuperGroup's expansion over the next five to 10
years.
"There is a tremendous set of opportunities ahead of us," he
told Reuters, adding he was sat almost "head-to-toe" in Superdry
gear.
Analyst Kate Calvert at brokerage Investec welcomed the
management shuffle and reiterated her "buy" rating on the stock,
although she cut her full-year pretax profit forecast by 4
percent to due the mild start to the autumn season that has
affected demand for warm clothing at a number of retailers.
"Euan has a formidable retail reputation and a wealth of
experience. We believe this shuffle gives insight into the
board's thinking on the future brand opportunity as it
internationalises," Calvert said.
Last month SuperGroup forecast a year of profit growth, as
sales rose 16 percent in its first quarter, and it said its
autumn-winter season had started well.
(1 US dollar = 0.6205 British pound)
