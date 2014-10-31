LONDON Oct 31 SuperGroup, the British
company behind the Superdry fashion brand, cut its full-year
profit guidance on Friday, saying it had become the latest
retailer to see demand for its winter wares fall victim to an
unsually warm autumn.
The company said it expected full-year profit to now be in
the range of 60 to 65 million pounds ($104 million), versus
analyst forecasts of between 69 and 73 million pounds, according
to Reuters data.
Total retail sales in its second quarter to Oct. 25 were up
11.4 percent, including new space, but fell 4.2 percent at
stores open over a year.
(1 US dollar = 0.6263 British pound)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)