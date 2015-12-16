UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
LONDON Dec 16 SuperGroup, the owner of British fashion brand Superdry, reported a 54 percent rise in first-half profit on Wednesday in what it termed strong trading at its stores and online, and said it was well-placed for Christmas.
The company, which tied up with actor Idris Elba to launch a range last month, posted underlying pretax profit of 19.3 million pounds ($29 million) on group sales of 254.7 million pounds, up 22.3 percent.
Like-for-like sales in its stores rose 17.2 percent, a reversal of the 4.1 percent drop it recorded for the same period a year ago. ($1 = 0.6646 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.