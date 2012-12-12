LONDON Dec 12 SuperGroup, the British
company behind the Superdry fashion brand, posted a 13 percent
rise in first-half profit, helping to rebuild management
credibility after a string of profit warnings in the previous
year.
The group, whose celebrity fans include royal favourite
Pippa Middleton and singer Ed Sheeran, said on Wednesday it made
an underlying pretax profit of 14.7 million pounds ($23.7
million) in the six months to Oct. 28.
That was in line with analysts' expectations and up from
13.0 million pounds made in the same period last year.
SuperGroup said total sales of its trademark T-shirts,
hooded tops, check shirts and jogging bottoms rose 16.2 percent
to 158.2 million pounds, as the firm started to benefit from
strengthened and broader product ranges as well as systems and
operational improvements.
In the first six weeks of the second half the group has
performed broadly in line with internal expectations and
generated positive like-for-like retail sales, it said.