* H1 underlying pretax profit 14.7 mln pounds, up 13 pct
* H1 total sales 158 mln pounds, up 16.2 pct
* Latest trading broadly in line with internal hopes
* Confident will make full-year profit target
* Shares down 6.5 percent
By James Davey
LONDON, Dec 12 SuperGroup Plc denied its
Superdry fashion brand was losing its cachet in the
trend-conscious youth market, pointing to strong profit growth
as evidence of a continued recovery from a series of setbacks.
The British brand, best known for logo-decorated T-shirts
and whose celebrity fans include royal favourite Pippa Middleton
and singer Ed Sheeran, has seen its shares more than double over
the past six months on the back of three reassuring st a tements.
But the stock remains well down on its high of 1,899 pence
set in early 2011, after three profit warnings and a litany of
management mistakes, including stock availability issues and the
botched implementation of a warehouse IT system.
"The most important thing is does your product progress?
Have you got diversity of product to capture different parts of
the population?," co-founder and chief executive Julian
Dunkerton told Reuters on Wednesday.
"If you go into any shopping mall and look how busy we are
compared to other people ... I think you will realise that we
are on track," he said.
The company said sales at British stores open for more than
a year rose 3.9 percent in the 26 weeks to Oct. 8 and remained
positive in the first six weeks of its second half.
"To have like-for-like growth I think really puts paid to
any kind of brand argument. There will always be sniping, but
look at the popularity of the product and look at our growth,"
said Dunkerton.
MANAGEMENT CREDIBILITY
With Britain facing the prospect of a triple-dip recession,
many retailers have been finding the going tough as consumers
fret over job security and a squeeze on incomes.
SuperGroup has not been immune to the downturn but made an
underlying pretax profit of 14.7 million pounds ($23.7 million)
in the first half - in line with analysts' expectations and up
from 13.0 million in the same period last year.
That outcome should help rebuild some management credibility
after a string of profit warnings in the previous year.
However, despite Dunkerton's assertion that SuperGroup was
in good shape for the Christmas trading period and confidence in
delivering full-year profit targets, some analysts still have
concerns and the firm's shares fell 7 percent on Wednesday.
"Our view remains that consensus expectations of circa 50
million pounds profit before tax for FY13 (2012/13) are too high
as the cost of growth becomes apparent," said Espirito Santo
Investment Bank analyst Sanjay Vidyarthi, who is forecasting 40
million pounds and rates the shares a "sell".
The stock was down 38.5 pence at 557 pence at 1021 GMT,
valuing the business at about 444 million pounds.
SuperGroup, which trades from 375 stores and concessions
globally, said first-half total sales of its trademark T-shirts,
hooded tops, check shirts and jogging bottoms rose 16.2 percent
to 158.2 million pounds, as it started to benefit from
strengthened product ranges and operational improvements.
Gross margin rose 90 basis points, reflecting falling cotton
prices and improved supplier terms.
($1 = 0.6210 pound)
