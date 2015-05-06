LONDON May 6 SuperGroup, the British
company behind the Superdry fashion brand, posted another strong
sales rise in its fourth quarter and reiterated guidance on
full-year profit.
The company, whose trademark jackets, hooded tops, check
shirts and jogging bottoms are popular with teenagers and
twentysomethings, said on Wednesday that like-for-like sales in
the 15 weeks to April 25 rose 11.6 percent.
The rise represented SuperGroup's second consecutive
double-digit increase after growth of 12.4 percent in its
Christmas third quarter, which followed a first-half decline
after warm autumn weather hit demand for winter clothing.
"With a successful final quarter completed, the group's
expected underlying profit outcome remains in line with previous
guidance at between 60 million pounds ($91.3 million) and 65
million pounds," Chief Executive Euan Sutherland said.
SuperGroup shares rose 6.3 percent to 10.60 pounds in early
trading.
The company, which posted a profit of 62 million pounds in
2013/14, has a focus on online and international expansion to
support growth and said on Wednesday that it has a strong
pipeline of new stores in European markets.
($1 = 0.6570 pounds)
