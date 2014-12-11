* First-half pretax profit falls 30 pct
* Sales of winter clothes hurt by warm autumn
* Shares fall as much as 9 pct
LONDON, Dec 11 SuperGroup, the owner of
clothing brand Superdry, posted a 30 percent fall in first-half
profit, a period when its summer ranges received a mixed
reaction from shoppers and a warm autumn hurt sales of winter
items.
The British group reported underlying pretax profit of 12.5
million pounds ($19.6 million) for the six months to Oct. 25,
down from 17.9 million a year earlier, on revenue up 8.4 percent
to 208.2 million pounds. Like-for-like sales fell 4.1 percent.
It stuck to its outlook given on Oct. 31 of full-year profit
between 60 million and 65 million pounds, when it said demand
for its winter jackets, one of its biggest categories, had
evaporated in an unseasonably warm September and October.
"The update shows a tough half for us, with I think fairly
well documented external weather impacts hitting us, especially
with the mix of products that we have," Chief Executive Euan
Sutherland told reporters on Thursday.
He said the group, which competes with brands such as
Abercrombie and Fitch and Jack Wills, was "a little heavy" on
stock, but it would not change a discounting policy that favours
targeted promotions over clearance sales.
Shares in SuperGroup, which had lost more than half their
value since hitting a three-year high of 1,746 pence in March,
fell as much as 9 percent in early deals on Thursday. They were
trading down 2.4 percent at 810 pence at 0843 GMT.
Analyst Freddie George at Cantor Fitzgerald said the interim
results came in below his expectations, but was encouraged the
company reiterated its previous profit guidance.
($1 = 0.6366 pounds)
