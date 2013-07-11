LONDON, July 11 SuperGroup, the company
behind fashion brand Superdry, posted a 22 percent rise in
annual profit on Thursday and said the reception for its new
ranges, in particular in womenswear, underlined its confidence.
The British company, which competes with brands such as
Abercrombie & Fitch and Jack Wills in casual clothing like
hooded sweatshirts, posted adjusted pretax profit of 52.2
million pounds ($78 million), just beating average market
expectations.
Chief Executive Julian Dunkerton said he was pleased by the
performance of its 2013 ranges and the early reaction to its
2014 products and remained confident in the prospects for the
group.
As previously flagged, revenue for the year to April 28 rose
14.9 percent to 360.4 million pounds, with like-for-like retail
growth - at stores open at least a year - of 5.7 percent.
Analysts were expecting the group to report underlying
pretax profit of 51.2 million pounds, according to a Thomson
Reuters poll of 10 brokers.