UPDATE 1-Asos cuts prices to maintain breakneck international growth
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
LONDON, March 26 SuperGroup, the British company behind the Superdry fashion brand, said on Thursday it would start paying dividends with an interim payout in its 2015-16 financial year.
In a strategy update the firm, whose trademark jackets, hooded tops, check shirts and jogging bottoms are popular with teenagers and twentysomethings, also said it had gained the exclusive rights to distribute Superdry products in the United States, Canada and Mexico by terminating the existing U.S. licence at a cost of 22.3 million pounds ($33.2 million).
It also said actor Idris Elba would collaborate with Superdry and design a premium line of clothing.
The group forecast a pretax profit of 60-65 million pounds for the 2014-15 year, in line with previous guidance.
($1 = 0.6711 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Neil Maidment)
* Shares fall 4.5 pct after strong run into first-half results (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
(Adds details, quote) LONDON, April 4 British grocery prices jumped 2.3 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks to March 26, as the plunge in the pound following last year's Brexit vote forced higher the cost of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare. Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said the latest increase was up from the 1.4 percent rise recorded in the 12 weeks to Feb. 26. Food prices started to edge up in Britain in the final three months of 2016, ending m
LONDON, April 4 British grocery inflation jumped by 2.3 percent in the 12 weeks to March 26, with the price of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.