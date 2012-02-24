Feb 24 Oilfield services provider Superior
Energy Services forecast first-quarter profit below
analysts' estimates, hurt by charges related to its acquisition
of Complete Production Services and weak natural gas
drilling.
The company now expects to earn 56 cents to 60 cents a share
for the first quarter.
Analysts on an average were expecting a profit of 68 cents
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In October, Superior Energy snapped up smaller rival
Complete Production Services in a $2.6 billion deal.
"As 2012 progresses, we do expect to experience some
slowdown in activity in the dry gas basins, specifically in the
Marcellus shale and in the Haynesville shale," Chief Executive
David Dunlap said on a conference call with investors.
In January, natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange touched $2.231, their lowest in a decade.
Prices slumped as record levels of production in the United
States led to excess supply.
As a result, Superior plans to direct most of its 2012
budget towards oil and liquids rich basins, as its customers
shift base.
On Thursday, Superior Energy posted quarterly profit below
analysts' estimates but forecast a strong 2012 as demand for oil
continues to drive drilling.
Shares of the Houston-based company were trading down 1.6
percent at $29.94 in afternoon trade on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)