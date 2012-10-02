Oil ticks up on supply cuts, rising U.S. output caps gains
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Brent oil prices edged up on Monday and were set to rise for five out of seven sessions as a global supply glut appears to ease, but rising U.S. production limited gains.
Oct 2 Oilfield services company Superior Energy Services Inc estimated a weak third-quarter profit as operations in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico were hit by Hurricane Isaac.
Shares of the Houston-based company were down 4 percent in extended trade. They closed at $20.36 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Superior Energy estimated an operating profit of 52 to 55 cents per share for the quarter ended September. It reported a profit of 73 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
Hurricane Isaac, which struck the Louisiana coast on Aug. 28, nearly shut all oil production in the Gulf of Mexico at one point.
The company also said during the third quarter its customers cut spending.
"The pace of reduction (in U.S. land drilling activity) was greater than we anticipated as our customers have taken action to contain their 2012 spending to budgeted levels," Chief Executive David Dunlap said.
Oilfield services companies including Halliburton Co , the largest provider of such services in the United States, have also warned of a drop in activity in the home market during the third quarter.
TOKYO, Feb 27 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) said on Monday it has increased the size of its first bond offer since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster by nearly 30 percent, after investors showed strong interest in the debt sale.
LONDON, Feb 24 "Volatility can be neither created nor destroyed, rather it transforms from one form into another," is a pretty fair summary of how the oil market works (with apologies to physicists).