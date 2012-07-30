* Cuts FY adj cont ops EPS to $2.75 to $3.05 vs est $3.08
* Q2 adj cont ops EPS $0.83 vs est. $0.82
* Q2 rev $1.24 bln vs est. $1.28 bln
* Shares down 10 pct after-market
July 30 Superior Energy Services Inc
slashed its full-year earnings outlook citing weakness in
natural gas prices, sending the oilfield services provider's
shares down 10 percent after the bell.
U.S. natural gas prices tumbled to their lowest in a
decade during the second quarter as output from vast new shale
rock fields overwhelmed demand.
The company now expects 2012 adjusted earnings from
continuing operations to be in the range of $2.75 to $3.05 per
share, down from the $3.30 to $3.60 per share it forecast in
April.
Analysts were expecting earnings of $3.08 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Continued low natural gas prices, a lower realized crude
oil price and significant reductions in natural gas liquids
prices are impacting our customers' cash flows, leading to
reduced spending in the second half of 2012," Superior's Chief
Executive David Dunlap said in a statement.
"We expect lower utilization in our services businesses and
pricing pressure in many of the oil and liquids basins as
competitors continue to relocate capacity to these markets from
the dry gas basins," Dunlap said.
The company, which earns over 60 percent of its revenue from
U.S. land prospects, said there would be some slowdown in
activity over the second half of 2012, mirroring the outlooks of
other land drilling services companies.
Earlier this month, larger rival Nabors Industries Ltd
said it was hit by the U.S. surplus of pressure pumping
equipment as drillers pull out of natural gas basins due to low
prices.
Superior Energy's second-quarter earnings marginally beat
analysts' expectations, but revenue missed estimates.
This comes after the top three oilfield services companies,
Schlumberger, Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes
Inc reported a better-than-expected profit.
Shares of the Houston-based company were down $2.31 at $21
after the bell. They closed at $23.31 on Monday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan in Bangalore; Editing by
Roshni Menon)