Nov 22 Superior Energy Services LLC (SPN.N) on
Monday sells $800 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
The size of the deal increased from the originally planned
$700 million.
J.P. Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES LLC
AMT $800 MLN COUPON 7.125 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2021
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100.00 FIRST PAY 6/15/2012
MOODY'S Ba3 YIELD 7.125 SETTLEMENT 12/6/2011
S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD 517 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS