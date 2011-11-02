(Follows alerts)
Nov 2 Canada's Superior Plus , which
serves the energy, chemicals and construction sectors, posted a
wider third-quarter loss and cut its dividend.
July-September net loss was C$113.4 million, or C$1.04 a
share, compared with a loss of C$13.8 million, or 13 Canadian
cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 10 percent to C$845 million.
The company cut its dividend to 5 Canadian cents a share per
month, and said the reduction will lead to Superior retaining
about C$70-C$75 million of cash flow per year.
This, combined with C$270 million of available bank debt,
will be used for repaying debt and refinancing purposes, it said
in a statement.
The company, however, raised its EBITDA from operations
forecast to C$125-C$145 million from C$120-C$140 million, at its
energy services segment, and to C$105-C$120 million from
C$100-C$115 million at its specialty chemicals segment.
Shares of the company closed at C$6.82 on Wednesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)