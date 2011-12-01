LONDON Dec 1 A copy of the first issue of
Action Comics, in which Superman was unveiled to the world, has
sold in an online auction for a record $2.16 million. It cost 10
cents when it was published in 1938.
The comic, featuring a picture of the "Man of Steel" lifting
a car above his head as people around him flee, had been valued
at just over $1 million by auction site ComicConnect.com.
U.S.-based ComicConnect described it as "the most important
comic book in the history of comics", and said its unusually
good condition added to its value.
The copy of Action Comics No. 1 was stolen from a collector
in 2000 but resurfaced after an entrepreneur bought the contents
of a storage unit near Los Angeles.
"What makes this copy so special ... is it's the highest
graded copy known to exist -- it's a 9.0 on a scale of one to
10," said Vincent Zurzolo of ComicConnect.
Several reports in the United States said the owner of the
comic at the time of the theft was Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage,
although there was no confirmation of the identity of the buyer
or seller.
ComicConnect held the previous record for a comic sold at
auction, for a similar copy of slightly lower quality, which
fetched $1.5 million in 2010. About 100 copies of Action Comics
No.1 are believed to exist.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White; Editing by Steve Addison)