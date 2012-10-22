Oct 22 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc's
experimental epilepsy drug Oxtellar XR won marketing approval
from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the second drug
approval for the company since it went public in May.
Oxtellar XR's final marketing approval follows the tentative
approval given in late-June to Supernus's Trokendi XR -- a
generic epilepsy treatment.
The company plans to launch Oxtellar in the first quarter of
2013.
Rockville, Maryland-based Supernus is developing several
other drugs for epilepsy, depression and attention deficit
hyperactivity disorder.
Supernus's shares closed at $12.97 on Friday on the Nasdaq.