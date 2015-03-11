(Corrects 6th and 9th bullets to show that the outlook is for
product revenue, not company's total revenue)
March 10 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Announces fourth quarter and full year 2014 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.10
* Q4 revenue $30.8 million
* Q4 revenue view $24.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2015 product revenue up about 50 percent
* For full year 2015, the company estimates operating income
ranging from $6 million to $10 million
* FY 2015 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $141.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For Full Year 2015, sees total product revenue between $130
million to $140 million
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage