TEL AVIV Oct 3 Super-Sol, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said it received precommitments for 850 million shekels ($240 million) worth of bonds from institutional investors, above the 500 million shekels it had sought to raise.

The company decided to increase the size of the issuance after receiving orders totalling 1.45 billion shekels.

Super-Sol will complete the offering of the two new series of bonds in the coming days with a tender to the public. The funds will be used mainly to refund existing debt.

Super-Sol is controlled by IDB Holding Corp, the conglomerate owned by Israeli businessman Nochi Dankner.

($1 = 3.54 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)