TEL AVIV Nov 28 Super-Sol President and Chief Executive Ephraim Rosenhaus will step down after 8.5 years and be replaced by Yitzchak Abercohen, executive vice president of operations and supply chain, Israel's largest supermarket chain said on Monday.

Rosenhaus will act as an adviser to the company in the coming year.

Chief Operating Officer Richard Hunter will also resign after two years on the job and is expected to take up another senior management position within the IDB Holding group, which controls Super-Sol.

The company did not provide a reason for the changes in management, which will take place on Jan. 1. Super-Sol will report third-quarter financial results on Monday.

"After 8.5 years on the job I decided to submit to the board my resignation," Rosenhaus said in a statement.

Abercohen has worked at Super-Sol for 11 years, including seven in his current position.

IDB Chairman Nochi Dankner said he believed Abercohen was the right person to lead Super-Sol to cope with challenges the company faces in light of slowing growth in Israel's economy.

Super-Sol also announced cost-cutting measures, including salary cuts for senior management. The company's joint chairmen agreed to give up a bonus they were owed for 2011 as well as to a 25 percent reduction in their salaries for 2012 and a lower performance-linked bonus starting next year.

Last week IDB ended talks to sell its controlling stake in Super-Sol to a group of foreign and Israeli investors for 2.4 billion shekels ($632 million).

IDB has come under pressure to divest assets as part of tighter regulations against large conglomerates. ($1 = 3.8 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)