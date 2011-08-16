JERUSALEM Aug 16 Israeli retailer Super-Sol
reported lower quarterly net profit on Tuesday after
the year-earlier period was boosted by a one-time gain.
Super-Sol, Israel's largest supermarket chain, posted
second-quarter net profit of 79 million shekels ($22 million),
or 0.38 shekel per share, compared with income of 104 million
shekels, or 0.5 shekel a share, a year earlier.
In the second quarter of 2010, Super-Sol recorded a gain of
40 million shekels resulting from a rise in the fair value of
its real estate properties, mainly the renewal of an option to
rent one of its properties.
The company's bottom line in the latest quarter was also
weighed down by a rise in financing expenses to 43 million
shekels from 32 million, due to growth in its debt after it sold
bonds at the end of 2010.
Revenue in the second quarter rose to 3.02 billion shekels
from 2.68 billion shekels, boosted by sales for the Jewish
Passover festival, which fell in mid-April. In 2010, Passover
fell in late March. Same-store sales increased by 9 percent.
Super-Sol, a subsidiary of IDB Holding , declared a
dividend of 70 million shekels, or 0.32 shekel per share. It
distributed a 120 million shekel dividend a year ago and 180
million shekels after first-quarter results.
($1 = 3.53 shekels)
