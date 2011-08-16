JERUSALEM Aug 16 Israeli retailer Super-Sol reported lower quarterly net profit on Tuesday after the year-earlier period was boosted by a one-time gain.

Super-Sol, Israel's largest supermarket chain, posted second-quarter net profit of 79 million shekels ($22 million), or 0.38 shekel per share, compared with income of 104 million shekels, or 0.5 shekel a share, a year earlier.

In the second quarter of 2010, Super-Sol recorded a gain of 40 million shekels resulting from a rise in the fair value of its real estate properties, mainly the renewal of an option to rent one of its properties.

The company's bottom line in the latest quarter was also weighed down by a rise in financing expenses to 43 million shekels from 32 million, due to growth in its debt after it sold bonds at the end of 2010.

Revenue in the second quarter rose to 3.02 billion shekels from 2.68 billion shekels, boosted by sales for the Jewish Passover festival, which fell in mid-April. In 2010, Passover fell in late March. Same-store sales increased by 9 percent.

Super-Sol, a subsidiary of IDB Holding , declared a dividend of 70 million shekels, or 0.32 shekel per share. It distributed a 120 million shekel dividend a year ago and 180 million shekels after first-quarter results. ($1 = 3.53 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Erica Billingham)