JERUSALEM, March 5 Super-Sol, Israel's largest supermarket chain, reported a rise in quarterly net profit on Monday, although revenue edged lower in the face of protests over the cost of living that forced the company to reduce prices.

Super-Sol posted fourth-quarter net profit of 107 million shekels ($28 million), up from 89 million a year earlier. Its bottom line was helped by lower expenses, a tax benefit and a rise in the value of its real estate for investment to 35 million shekels from 12 million.

Revenue dipped 0.1 percent to 2.79 billion shekels.

Yitzhak Abercohen, who took over as chief executive at the start of 2012, said the results were lower than the average of recent years due to a tough economic backdrop and a higher minimum wage.

"Also, the voices from the social protests in the summer of 2011 led the company to lower prices and convert stores to its discount format," he said.

Israeli retailers and food manufacturers in the second half of the year faced a consumer revolt and boycotts that started with a protest over the rising price of cottage cheese and culminated in rallies involving hundreds of thousands of people.

The consumer protests, the largest in Israel's history, prompted a government panel to study ways of reducing the cost of living while retailers and foodmakers lowered prices.

Israeli media has said protests may resume this summer since many of the price cuts have been reversed.

Super-Sol is controlled by IDB Holding Corp, the conglomerate owned by Israeli businessman Nochi Dankner.

