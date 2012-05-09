* Q1 net profit 38 mln shekels vs 55 mln in Q1 2011
* Q1 revenue up 0.5 pct to 2.8 bln shekels
JERUSALEM May 9 Super-Sol, Israel's
largest supermarket chain, reported lower quarterly profit on
Wednesday due to a drop in prices following a wave of social
protests and higher expenses.
Super-Sol posted first-quarter net profit of 38 million
shekels ($9.9 million), down from 55 million a year earlier.
Revenue edged up 0.5 percent to 2.8 billion shekels.
The company said it was taking steps to cut costs, such as
shrinking its workforce.
Israeli retailers and food manufacturers faced a consumer
revolt and boycotts that started in the second half of last year
with a protest over the rising price of cottage cheese and
culminated in rallies involving hundreds of thousands of people.
The consumer protests, the largest in Israel's history,
prompted a government panel to study ways of reducing the cost
of living while retailers and foodmakers lowered prices.
Israeli media has said protests will likely resume in coming
weeks since many of the price cuts have been reversed.
Super-Sol is controlled by IDB Holding Corp, the
conglomerate owned by Israeli businessman Nochi Dankner.
($1 = 3.82 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Mark Potter)