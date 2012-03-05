JERUSALEM, March 5 Standard & Poor's
Maalot on Monday lowered its ratings outlook for Super-Sol
, Israel's largest supermarket chain, saying the
company's liquidity was less than satisfactory.
The Israeli unit of S&P reduced its outlook for Super-Sol to
negative from stable and reffirmed its AA- rating.
Maalot said it was likely that Super-Sol's profit will be
hit from regulatory intervention and increased competition in
the food sector.
The company earlier in the day reported a rise in
fourth-quarter profit to 107 million shekels ($28 million) from
89 million a year earlier.
($1 = 3.80 shekels)
