JERUSALEM Oct 30 Israel's largest supermarket chain, Super-Sol reported a drop in quarterly net profit, after a sale of assets and a capital loss write-off had boosted profits a year earlier.

Super-Sol said it earned 34 million shekels ($9.6 million) in the third quarter, down from 70 million in the same period in 2012.

Revenue grew 1.2 percent to a record 3.075 billion shekels. Same store sales slipped 0.6 percent from a year ago.

Super-Sol is controlled by IDB Holding Corp, the conglomerate owned by Israeli businessman Nochi Dankner.

($1 = 3.51 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)