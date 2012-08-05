(Adds analyst comment, share reaction)

TEL AVIV Aug 5 Israeli retailer Super-Sol reported lower quarterly net profit and revenue compared with the same period a year ago, when results were boosted by shopping for the Passover holiday.

Excluding the effects of Passover, analysts said Super-Sol's results over the first half of the year reflected a tough business environment, with higher commodity prices raising costs but public anger at the high cost of living in Israel making stores reluctant to increase prices.

Shares of Super-Sol, Israel's largest supermarket chain, closed 5 percent higher.

"Near term sentiment is likely to stay poor, although at current prices we still believe the share is an attractive longer-term play," said Gil Dattner, an analyst at Leumi Capital Markets.

On Sunday, Super-Sol reported second-quarter net profit of 36 million shekels ($9 million), down from 79 million shekels a year earlier.

The company's bottom line in the latest quarter was also weighed down by a rise in financing expenses to 50 million shekels from 43 million.

Revenue in the second quarter slipped 3.8 percent to 2.9 billion shekels. The 2011 quarter had been boosted by sales for the Jewish Passover festival, which fell in mid-April, while in 2012 the holiday fell at the start of April and much of the shopping was done in March.

Same-store sales fell by 5.8 percent.

For the first half of 2012, same-store sales slipped 3.6 percent, while profit slid to 74 million shekels from 134 million in the January-June period in 2011.

Dattner said the results reflected both price pressures and a loss of market share.

"All of the factors are currently pointing in a negative direction. On the top line the company is faced with a weak macro environment and difficult competition from the smaller hard discount chains," he said.

"Cost-wise the company is having to cope with the threat of a spike in raw material prices, a further increase in the minimum wage, higher electricity costs, and difficulty in raising prices."

A consumer revolt that started in the second half of 2011 with a protest over the rising price of cottage cheese, and which culminated in rallies involving hundreds of thousands of people, has prompted retailers and food manufacturers to lower prices and the establishment of a government panel to study ways of reducing the cost of living.

Super-Sol Chairman Rafi Bisker said operating margins in the second quarter had improved in comparison with the last few quarters due to cost-cutting measures.

"The results of the quarter show a positive change in trend and I believe this trend will continue in the future," Super-Sol CEO Yitzchak Abercohen said in a statement.

Super-Sol, a subsidiary of IDB Holding Corp, declared a dividend of 75 million shekels, or 0.34 shekel per share.

($1 = 4.0 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer; Editing by Catherine Evans)