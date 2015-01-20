Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Jan 20 Supersonic Imagine SA :
* FY revenue 19.8 million euros ($22.9 million) versus 17.0 million euros last year
* Q4 revenue 7.2 million euros versus 6.4 million euros last year
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.