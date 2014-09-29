(Adds details, background)
Sept 29 Supermarket chain Supervalu Inc
reported on Monday a second attack against its payment systems
barely two months after it said it was investigating a potential
data breach.
The company said it found malicious software on a part of
its network that might have affected payment cards used at four
of its Cub Foods franchise stores in Hastings, Shakopee,
Roseville and White Bear Lake, Minnesota.
The company said an intruder installed different malware on
some parts of its computer network in late August or early
September at some of its retail, food and associated stand-alone
liquor stores.
The retailer, which operates 3,320 outlets in the United
States, said this security breach was separate from the one it
reported on Aug. 14.
Supervalu said the malware could have recorded account
numbers, payment card expiration dates and cardholder names from
cards used at the four Cub Foods stores between Aug. 27 and Sep.
21. These stores had yet to implement its protective technology.
The supermarket operator believed the malware had not
succeeded in capturing data from payment cards used at any of
its other stores, where it had implemented protective
technology.
The attacks are not expected to have an adverse impact on
its financial results or position, the company said.
Supervalu also said it notified federal law enforcement
authorities and is cooperating in the investigation of the
intrusion. It also notified the major payment card brands.
Cyber attacks at retailers and corporations have been
growing as cyber criminals use increasingly sophisticated
attacks to hack into networks and steal valuable data.
Home improvement chain Home Depot Inc said earlier
this month that about 56 million payment cards were likely
compromised in a cyber attack at its stores.
Home Depot said criminals used unique, custom-built software
that had not been seen in previous attacks and was designed to
evade detection.
Restaurant chain Jimmy John's also said last week there was
a potential security breach involving customer credit and debit
card data at 216 of its stores and franchised locations.
Supervalu shares were down about 1.8 percent in extended
trading on Monday.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore. Editing by Andre
Grenon)