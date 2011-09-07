* Four buyers sign deals for a total of 107 stores
* Terms not disclosed
LOS ANGELES, Sept 7 Grocer Supervalu Inc
(SVU.N) on Wednesday said it has struck four separate deals to
sell a total of 107 U.S. fuel centers, moves aimed at
generating cash.
Terms of the sales, which are expected to close this fall,
were not disclosed.
The deals include the majority of fuel centers at
Albertsons, Cub Foods, Hornbacher's and Jewel-Osco
supermarkets. Supervalu and other grocery sellers sometimes
sell gasoline for automobiles at fuel stations located near
their stores.
The fuel station buyers are Tesoro (TSO.N), Circle K parent
Alimentation Couche-Tard [ATD.UL], Holiday Stationstores and
Stinker Stores.
Supervalu, the third-biggest U.S. grocery chain has been
trimming expenses and paying down debt in its drive to better
compete with rival food sellers ranging from discounting giant
Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) to Kroger Co (KR.N) and Safeway Inc
SWY.N.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein; editing by Carol Bishopric)