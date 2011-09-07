* Four buyers sign deals for a total of 107 stores

* Terms not disclosed

LOS ANGELES, Sept 7 Grocer Supervalu Inc (SVU.N) on Wednesday said it has struck four separate deals to sell a total of 107 U.S. fuel centers, moves aimed at generating cash.

Terms of the sales, which are expected to close this fall, were not disclosed.

The deals include the majority of fuel centers at Albertsons, Cub Foods, Hornbacher's and Jewel-Osco supermarkets. Supervalu and other grocery sellers sometimes sell gasoline for automobiles at fuel stations located near their stores.

The fuel station buyers are Tesoro (TSO.N), Circle K parent Alimentation Couche-Tard [ATD.UL], Holiday Stationstores and Stinker Stores.

Supervalu, the third-biggest U.S. grocery chain has been trimming expenses and paying down debt in its drive to better compete with rival food sellers ranging from discounting giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) to Kroger Co (KR.N) and Safeway Inc SWY.N. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein; editing by Carol Bishopric)