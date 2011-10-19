(Corrects last paragraph to show per-share earnings beat analysts' average estimate of, not by, 21 cents)

Oct 19 Supervalu Inc (SVU.N) posted higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by administrative cost cuts.

Shares of the third-largest U.S. grocery chin rose 4 percent in premarket trading.

Supervalu, which owns the Jewel-Osco, Albertsons and Save-A-Lot, reported net income of $60 million, or 28 cents per share, for the fiscal second quarter ended Sept. 10. A year earlier, it posted a loss of $1.47 billion, or $6.94 per share, including non-cash goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges.

The company's per-share earnings beat the analysts' average estimate of 21 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Jessica Wohl in Chicago, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)